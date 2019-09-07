Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s results

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1662.67 N/A -3.26 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 8.01 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.54 which is 154.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Zogenix Inc. is $61, with potential upside of 42.82%. Competitively Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $26.67, with potential upside of 253.25%. Based on the results shown earlier, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.6% respectively. Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.