Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Since Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zogenix Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zogenix Inc. and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

Zogenix Inc. has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Savara Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.22 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Savara Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s average target price is $62.5, while its potential upside is 26.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.9%. 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.