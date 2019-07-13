Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.90 N/A -5.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zogenix Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zogenix Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.4 beta and it is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Zogenix Inc. has an average target price of $62.5, and a 32.70% upside potential. Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $40.5, with potential upside of 55.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.