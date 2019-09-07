Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1662.67 N/A -3.26 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 42.82% for Zogenix Inc. with consensus target price of $61. On the other hand, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 453.00% and its consensus target price is $12. The information presented earlier suggests that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.8%. Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.