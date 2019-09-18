Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s results

This is a contrast between Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1719.84 N/A -3.26 0.00 MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and MorphoSys AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zogenix Inc. and MorphoSys AG’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and MorphoSys AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s average target price is $61, while its potential upside is 46.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and MorphoSys AG are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has stronger performance than MorphoSys AG

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats MorphoSys AG.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.