Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Its Rivals results

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Zogenix Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Zogenix Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35.00% -27.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Zogenix Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. N/A 45 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Zogenix Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

With consensus target price of $62.5, Zogenix Inc. has a potential upside of 28.97%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.05%. Given Zogenix Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zogenix Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zogenix Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has weaker performance than Zogenix Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. In other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Zogenix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.