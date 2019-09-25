Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 1762.16 N/A -3.26 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential is 37.65% at a $58.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.