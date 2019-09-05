Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1736.68 N/A -3.26 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 9.21 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.78% and an $61 consensus target price. Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $116, with potential upside of 80.04%. Based on the results shown earlier, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.