Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

Since Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 1762.16 N/A -3.26 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zogenix Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zogenix Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zogenix Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential is 37.65% at a $58.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 232.78% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunic Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.