Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1990.18 N/A -3.26 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zogenix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zogenix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc.’s consensus target price is $61, while its potential upside is 21.98%. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 33.53% and its consensus target price is $45. The information presented earlier suggests that G1 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.3%. Insiders held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.