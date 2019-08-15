Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s results

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1920.14 N/A -3.26 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 -3.92 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Zogenix Inc. has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand, has 2.43 beta which makes it 143.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc. has a consensus price target of $62.5, and a 29.53% upside potential. Competitively Fortress Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 614.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.