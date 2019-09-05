Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1715.19 N/A -3.26 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 17 2.35 N/A -7.16 0.00

Demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.9. In other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zogenix Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.53% and an $61 average price target. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 134.38% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Clovis Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.