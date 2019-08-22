Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 2034.35 N/A -3.26 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 120.18 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and ArQule Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.9. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Zogenix Inc. and ArQule Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$61 is Zogenix Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.33%. On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -19.39% and its average price target is $7.69. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zogenix Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ArQule Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has weaker performance than ArQule Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.