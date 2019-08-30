Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1673.29 N/A -3.26 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.73 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix Inc.’s 1.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Zogenix Inc. is $61, with potential upside of 42.89%. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 102.22%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was more bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.