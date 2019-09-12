Reviewing Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)’s and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s results

Both Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis Inc. 109 9.80 N/A 2.77 41.45 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 12.52 N/A -4.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zoetis Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zoetis Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1%

Volatility & Risk

Zoetis Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zoetis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Flexion Therapeutics Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zoetis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zoetis Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$118.63 is Zoetis Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zoetis Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 0% respectively. Zoetis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.29%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoetis Inc. -0.48% 1.16% 12.87% 35.02% 35.98% 34.31% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. -1.86% -15.77% -3.46% -29.4% -56.61% -11.31%

For the past year Zoetis Inc. had bullish trend while Flexion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zoetis Inc. beats Flexion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.