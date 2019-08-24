Reviewing ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)’s and Its Rivals results

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.32% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ZK International Group Co. Ltd. has 55.75% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ZK International Group Co. Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing ZK International Group Co. Ltd. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group Co. Ltd. N/A 1 2.47 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.38

The potential upside of the rivals is 57.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZK International Group Co. Ltd. -3.82% -14.29% -25.88% -19.87% -66.13% -11.27% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year ZK International Group Co. Ltd. has -11.27% weaker performance while ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s peers have 25.23% stronger performance.

Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s rivals beat ZK International Group Co. Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. Its products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. offers its products through distributors and sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Europe and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, China.