Reviewing Zix Corporation (ZIXI)’s and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s results

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 4.32 N/A 0.09 103.52 Stamps.com Inc. 82 2.22 N/A 7.33 6.51

Table 1 highlights Zix Corporation and Stamps.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stamps.com Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Zix Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Zix Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zix Corporation and Stamps.com Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

Zix Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Zix Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stamps.com Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Stamps.com Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zix Corporation and Stamps.com Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Zix Corporation has a 25.30% upside potential and an average price target of $10.5. Competitively the average price target of Stamps.com Inc. is $80.6, which is potential 36.66% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stamps.com Inc. seems more appealing than Zix Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zix Corporation and Stamps.com Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 0%. 3.3% are Zix Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stamps.com Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Zix Corporation had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats Zix Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.