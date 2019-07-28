Reviewing Zix Corporation (ZIXI)’s and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s results

Both Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 5.96 N/A 0.09 105.91 MobileIron Inc. 5 3.88 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zix Corporation and MobileIron Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Volatility and Risk

Zix Corporation’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MobileIron Inc.’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zix Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MobileIron Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. MobileIron Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zix Corporation and MobileIron Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 MobileIron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zix Corporation has an average target price of $10.5, and a 17.71% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zix Corporation and MobileIron Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 70.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.9% are MobileIron Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation -10.56% 23.77% 12.97% 39.73% 76.85% 62.65% MobileIron Inc. -0.71% 0% 15.88% 11.95% 34.61% 22.44%

For the past year Zix Corporation has stronger performance than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats MobileIron Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.