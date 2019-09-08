Reviewing Zix Corporation (ZIXI)’s and MINDBODY Inc. (:)’s results

Both Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and MINDBODY Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 3.60 N/A 0.09 103.52 MINDBODY Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Zix Corporation and MINDBODY Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and MINDBODY Inc. (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zix Corporation and MINDBODY Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zix Corporation has a 48.05% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zix Corporation and MINDBODY Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 0%. About 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Zix Corporation beats MINDBODY Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.