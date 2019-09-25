Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.08 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.55 beta indicates that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 63.55% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7. Competitively the consensus price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2, which is potential 57.48% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 25.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.