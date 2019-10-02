Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37 Seattle Genetics Inc. 75 -2.85 112.00M -1.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,902,783,924.47% -426.7% 180.2% Seattle Genetics Inc. 150,134,048.26% -21.4% -18%

Volatility & Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.55 beta. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seattle Genetics Inc. are 3 and 2.7 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 61.29%. On the other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s potential downside is -3.34% and its average price target is $82.2. The data provided earlier shows that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 0%. About 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.