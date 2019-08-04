Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s results

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.25 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, OPKO Health Inc. has beta of 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 0.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 26.4%. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while OPKO Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.