Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Moderna Inc. 19 33.56 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $6.5, and a 1.40% upside potential. On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 221.29% and its average target price is $40. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Moderna Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 42.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Moderna Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

