Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.87 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk and Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 2.62 and it happens to be 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 15.04% upside potential and an average target price of $6.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.3% and 55% respectively. 1.7% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.