Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

Both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Histogenics Corporation. Histogenics Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is currently more expensive than Histogenics Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Table 2 has ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 2.55 and it happens to be 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta which is 229.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.57%.

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 13% respectively. About 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Histogenics Corporation

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Histogenics Corporation.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.