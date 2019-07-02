Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

This is a contrast between ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.39 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.62. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.9. The Current Ratio of rival EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 17.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.3% and 49.4% respectively. 1.7% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.