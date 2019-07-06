Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

This is a contrast between ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 Curis Inc. 1 6.28 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.62. From a competition point of view, Curis Inc. has a 2.11 beta which is 111.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Curis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 10.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.3% and 24.2%. Insiders held 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Curis Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.