Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 77.36 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Volatility & Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a beta of 2.62 and its 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Its rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 7.97% at a $6.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 293.59% and its consensus price target is $27. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.3% and 37.1% respectively. 1.7% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.9% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.