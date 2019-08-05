Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility and Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 2.55 and it happens to be 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Its rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 0.15% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.5. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.75, with potential upside of 708.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 69.6% respectively. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.