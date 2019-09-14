Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 6 2.46 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 47.99% and an $7 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares. About 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.