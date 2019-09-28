Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 5.94M -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,862,605,731.86% -426.7% 180.2% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 62,923,728.81% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.9. The Current Ratio of rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 65.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 21.3%. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 61.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. was more bullish than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.