Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53

Demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and BioTime Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BioTime Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.55 beta indicates that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, BioTime Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $6.5, and a 28.46% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 43.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioTime Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors BioTime Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.