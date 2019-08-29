Reviewing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 117.59 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 27.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.