Reviewing Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (ZBK)’s and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s results

Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|29
|3.68
|N/A
|2.31
|13.69
Table 1 highlights Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|6.9%
|1.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|-1.08%
|1.36%
|-1.05%
|0.91%
|-3.76%
|4.11%
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|1.09%
|3.23%
|10.06%
|5.12%
|-14.28%
|23.94%
For the past year Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 was less bullish than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
Summary
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.
