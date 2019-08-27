Reviewing Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (ZBK)’s and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s results

Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 29 3.68 N/A 2.31 13.69

Table 1 highlights Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 -1.08% 1.36% -1.05% 0.91% -3.76% 4.11% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 was less bullish than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.