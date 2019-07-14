Reviewing Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (ZBK)’s and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s results

Both Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oak Valley Bancorp 19 3.63 N/A 1.42 13.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0.00% 0% 0% Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Oak Valley Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 20.8% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 -0.21% -0.28% -0.14% 1.26% 2.51% 4.78% Oak Valley Bancorp 1.36% -2.42% 9.44% 13.94% -4.16% 5.85%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28’s stock price has smaller growth than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 on 5 of the 5 factors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.