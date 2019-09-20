Reviewing Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (ZBK)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

The competitors have a potential upside of 66.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 -1.08% 1.36% -1.05% 0.91% -3.76% 4.11% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28’s peers beat Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.