Reviewing Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (ZBK)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|29.58%
|11.20%
|1.25%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|126.84M
|428.81M
|14.14
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.38
|1.63
|2.51
The competitors have a potential upside of 66.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|-1.08%
|1.36%
|-1.05%
|0.91%
|-3.76%
|4.11%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|4.76%
|4.27%
|4.83%
|3.95%
|13.71%
For the past year Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28’s peers beat Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.
