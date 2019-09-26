Reviewing Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)’s and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s results

Both Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation National Association 45 2.80 N/A 4.15 10.85 Preferred Bank 49 5.21 N/A 4.95 10.95

Table 1 highlights Zions Bancorporation National Association and Preferred Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation National Association. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Preferred Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zions Bancorporation National Association and Preferred Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 12% 1.2% Preferred Bank 0.00% 17.1% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s current beta is 1.48 and it happens to be 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Preferred Bank has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zions Bancorporation National Association and Preferred Bank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 4 2.80 Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33

Zions Bancorporation National Association has an average target price of $51.2, and a 15.39% upside potential. On the other hand, Preferred Bank’s potential upside is 0.22% and its average target price is $54. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zions Bancorporation National Association is looking more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zions Bancorporation National Association and Preferred Bank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 78.5%. About 1.1% of Zions Bancorporation National Association’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63% Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation National Association was less bullish than Preferred Bank.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats on 10 of the 11 factors Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.