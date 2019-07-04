Reviewing Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)’s and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s results

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation National Association 46 2.95 N/A 4.04 11.16 Oak Valley Bancorp 19 3.68 N/A 1.42 13.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zions Bancorporation National Association and Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation National Association. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zions Bancorporation National Association and Oak Valley Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 11.7% 1.2% Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorporation National Association has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Oak Valley Bancorp has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zions Bancorporation National Association and Oak Valley Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 0 2.00 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 10.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zions Bancorporation National Association and Oak Valley Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 96.55% and 20.8% respectively. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has 10.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation National Association -6.35% -5.29% -8.92% -10.03% -21.66% 10.78% Oak Valley Bancorp 1.36% -2.42% 9.44% 13.94% -4.16% 5.85%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock price has bigger growth than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation National Association beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.