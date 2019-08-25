Reviewing Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)’s and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s results

Since Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation National Association 46 2.52 N/A 4.15 10.85 Heritage Commerce Corp 12 3.54 N/A 0.89 13.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zions Bancorporation National Association and Heritage Commerce Corp. Heritage Commerce Corp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation National Association. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Zions Bancorporation National Association is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 12% 1.2% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.48 beta indicates that Zions Bancorporation National Association is 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Heritage Commerce Corp’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and Heritage Commerce Corp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 2 2.67 Heritage Commerce Corp 0 0 0 0.00

$52 is Zions Bancorporation National Association’s average target price while its potential upside is 29.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zions Bancorporation National Association and Heritage Commerce Corp are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 75% respectively. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation National Association was more bullish than Heritage Commerce Corp.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation National Association beats on 7 of the 9 factors Heritage Commerce Corp.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.