Reviewing Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)’s and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s results

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.18 N/A -19.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Yuma Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Risk & Volatility

Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s current beta is 0.1 and it happens to be 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Yuma Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 2.06 beta which makes it 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Yuma Energy Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has stronger performance than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

Yuma Energy Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.