Reviewing Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)’s and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s results

Both Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 78.01M -0.52 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 20 3.57 152.90M 1.27 18.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 25,501,797,973.19% -185.2% -129.1% Murphy Oil Corporation 754,316,724.22% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has a 0.1 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Murphy Oil Corporation’s 1.92 beta is the reason why it is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Murphy Oil Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Murphy Oil Corporation’s consensus target price is $26.83, while its potential upside is 22.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.2% and 90.7% respectively. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.58%. Comparatively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has -20.94% weaker performance while Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.