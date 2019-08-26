Reviewing Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)’s and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)’s results

Both Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.1. Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s 159.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.59 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.2% and 58.2%. About 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.