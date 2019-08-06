Reviewing Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)’s and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.39 N/A 0.21 18.00

Table 1 highlights Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares and 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares. 2.58% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.