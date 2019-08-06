Reviewing Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)’s and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|4
|3.39
|N/A
|0.21
|18.00
Table 1 highlights Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|0.00%
|-185.2%
|-129.1%
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares and 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares. 2.58% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|-4.29%
|-8.33%
|-41.23%
|-32.75%
|-89.39%
|-20.94%
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.09%
|-7.8%
|-12.91%
|-18.37%
|-17.83%
|-13.52%
For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
