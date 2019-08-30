Reviewing Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)’s and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s results

Both Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 ConocoPhillips 62 1.56 N/A 6.18 9.57

In table 1 we can see Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and ConocoPhillips’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has a beta of 0.1 and its 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ConocoPhillips’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, ConocoPhillips has 1.9 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and ConocoPhillips can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ConocoPhillips is $79.4, which is potential 51.85% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and ConocoPhillips are owned by institutional investors at 11.2% and 74.5% respectively. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.58%. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has 0.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year ConocoPhillips has weaker performance than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 9 of the 9 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.