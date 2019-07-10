Reviewing Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)’s and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 118 3.13 N/A -1.49 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.2% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.18 beta means Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are 2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 9.02% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $131.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Invacare Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of Invacare Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. -3.27% -7.31% -4.05% 0.79% 2.91% 14.3% Invacare Corporation -5.62% -1.85% 29.51% -0.58% -60.17% 60.23%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Invacare Corporation

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats Invacare Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.