Reviewing Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)’s and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 127 3.61 N/A -1.49 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 40 5.83 N/A 0.95 44.65

Table 1 highlights Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Boston Scientific Corporation has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Boston Scientific Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is $146.25, with potential upside of 7.54%. Competitively Boston Scientific Corporation has an average target price of $47.25, with potential upside of 12.05%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Boston Scientific Corporation is looking more favorable than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.7% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares and 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28% Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.