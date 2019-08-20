Reviewing Zillow Group Inc. (Z)’s and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s results

This is a contrast between Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 41 4.21 N/A -0.84 0.00 Redfin Corporation 19 2.71 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zillow Group Inc. and Redfin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zillow Group Inc. and Redfin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

Zillow Group Inc.’s average target price is $41, while its potential upside is 13.86%. Redfin Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $22.3 average target price and a 30.87% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Redfin Corporation is looking more favorable than Zillow Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.55% of Zillow Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Redfin Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Zillow Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.21%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Redfin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2% Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Redfin Corporation.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Redfin Corporation.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.