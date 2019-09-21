Reviewing Zillow Group Inc. (Z)’s and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s results

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 40 3.52 N/A -0.84 0.00 Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zillow Group Inc. and Phoenix New Media Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -4.2% -2.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zillow Group Inc. and Phoenix New Media Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Phoenix New Media Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Zillow Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $44.33, and a 45.82% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zillow Group Inc. and Phoenix New Media Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.55% and 36.8%. About 1.21% of Zillow Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 24.73% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2% Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. has 58.2% stronger performance while Phoenix New Media Limited has -10.63% weaker performance.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats Phoenix New Media Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.