Reviewing Zillow Group Inc. (Z)’s and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s results

We are contrasting Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 41 4.21 N/A -0.84 0.00 Alphabet Inc. 1,153 5.51 N/A 49.54 24.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zillow Group Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zillow Group Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zillow Group Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zillow Group Inc. has a 14.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $41. Competitively Alphabet Inc. has a consensus price target of $1400, with potential upside of 18.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Alphabet Inc. appears more favorable than Zillow Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.55% of Zillow Group Inc. shares and 69.95% of Alphabet Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.21% of Zillow Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2% Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alphabet Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Zillow Group Inc.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.