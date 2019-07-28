Reviewing Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)’s and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s results

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 39 6.78 N/A -0.59 0.00 Upwork Inc. 19 6.92 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Zillow Group Inc. and Upwork Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.6% Upwork Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zillow Group Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Upwork Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Zillow Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Upwork Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zillow Group Inc. and Upwork Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Zillow Group Inc. is $38.5, with potential downside of -21.33%. Competitively the average target price of Upwork Inc. is $24, which is potential 41.26% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Upwork Inc. is looking more favorable than Zillow Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92% of Zillow Group Inc. shares and 66.4% of Upwork Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Zillow Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.44% of Upwork Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 11.8% 4.13% 7.41% 25.71% -29.03% 21.79% Upwork Inc. -20.75% -16.6% -26.99% -8.2% 0% -10.38%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. has 21.79% stronger performance while Upwork Inc. has -10.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Upwork Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zillow Group Inc.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.